Net Worth Update: Representative Ralph Norman Lost an Estimated $130.7K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Ralph Norman lost $130.7K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Ralph Norman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Ralph Norman is worth $66.0M, as of April 13th, 2025. This is the 15th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Norman has approximately $1.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Ralph Norman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Ralph Norman:

H.R.1388: Fair-Value Accounting and Budget Act

H.R.1387: COST Act

H.R.627: Ensuring Accurate and Complete Abortion Data Reporting Act of 2025

Representative Ralph Norman Fundraising

Representative Ralph Norman recently disclosed $3.0K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 716th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 15.5% came from individual donors.

Norman disclosed $9.6K of spending. This was the 813th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Norman disclosed $594.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 319th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.