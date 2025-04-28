Net Worth Update: Representative Nancy Pelosi Made an Estimated $1.6M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Nancy Pelosi made $1.6M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Nancy Pelosi Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Nancy Pelosi is worth $252.7M, as of April 28th, 2025. This is the 2nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pelosi has approximately $119.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Nancy Pelosi's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pelosi.

Representative Nancy Pelosi Stock Trading

We have data on up to $267.4M of trades from Representative Nancy Pelosi, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 31st, 2024 sale of up to $25M of $AAPL. The stock has fallen 16.43% since then.

A March 19th, 2021 purchase of up to $5M of $MSFT. The stock has risen 70.11% since then.

A January 21st, 2022 purchase of up to $5M of $DIS. The stock has fallen 34.28% since then.

A January 16th, 2020 purchase of up to $5M of $AMZN. The stock has risen 101.27% since then.

A June 18th, 2021 purchase of up to $5M of $GOOGL. The stock has risen 34.84% since then.

You can track Representative Nancy Pelosi's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pelosi.

Representative Nancy Pelosi Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Nancy Pelosi:

H.R.3325: To award four congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

H.R.1085: To award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

You can track bills proposed by Representative Nancy Pelosi on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pelosi.

Representative Nancy Pelosi Fundraising

Representative Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed $849.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 44th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 99.3% came from individual donors.

Pelosi disclosed $1.2M of spending. This was the 20th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Pelosi disclosed $1.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 152nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Nancy Pelosi's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

