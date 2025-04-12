Net Worth Update: Representative Jared Moskowitz Lost an Estimated $156.1K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Jared Moskowitz lost $156.1K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Jared Moskowitz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jared Moskowitz is worth $11.1M, as of April 12th, 2025. This is the 77th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Moskowitz has approximately $3.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Jared Moskowitz Stock Trading

We have data on up to $5.3M of trades from Representative Jared Moskowitz, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 14th, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $RJF. The stock has risen 28.74% since then.

A November 8th, 2024 sale of up to $100K of $SBCF. The stock has fallen 24.98% since then.

A July 14th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $C. The stock has risen 34.73% since then.

A July 14th, 2023 purchase of up to $50K of $GWW. The stock has risen 30.22% since then.

A July 14th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $INTC. The stock has fallen 40.45% since then.

Representative Jared Moskowitz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jared Moskowitz:

H.R.2308: FEMA Independence Act of 2025

H.R.1335: MSD Act

H.R.1334: SASS Act

Representative Jared Moskowitz Fundraising

Representative Jared Moskowitz recently disclosed $8.2K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 30th, 2025. This was the 540th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 87.8% of this came from individual donors.

Moskowitz disclosed $55.4K of spending. This was the 414th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Moskowitz disclosed $349.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 418th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

