Net Worth Update: Representative Gregory F. Murphy Lost an Estimated $1.3M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Gregory F. Murphy lost $1.3M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Gregory F. Murphy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Gregory F. Murphy is worth $20.7M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 44th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Murphy has approximately $10.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Gregory F. Murphy's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Murphy.

Representative Gregory F. Murphy Stock Trading

We have data on up to $700.0K of trades from Representative Gregory F. Murphy, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 22nd, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $NYMX. The stock has fallen 91.67% since then.

Representative Gregory F. Murphy Bill Proposals

You can track Representative Gregory F. Murphy's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Murphy

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Gregory F. Murphy:

H.R.2382: First Responders Retirement Parity Act

H.R.2217: Down East Remembrance Act

H.R.2070: Protect Our Military Families’ 2nd Amendment Rights Act

H.R.1885: Town of North Topsail Beach Coastal Barrier Resources System Map Amendment Act of 2025

H.R.1625: Haiti Economic Lift Program Extension Act of 2025

H.R.1492: To amend title XI of the Social Security Act to equalize the negotiation period between small-molecule and biologic candidates under the Drug Price Negotiation Program.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.