Net Worth Update: Representative David Kustoff Made an Estimated $140.3K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative David Kustoff made $140.3K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative David Kustoff Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative David Kustoff is worth $6.9M, as of May 25th, 2025. This is the 108th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kustoff has approximately $1.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative David Kustoff Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative David Kustoff:

H.R.3155: Child Care for American Families Act

H.R.3108: RPM Access Act

H.R.3008: Holocaust Insurance Accountability Act of 2025

H.R.2858: Winter Canola Study Act of 2025

H.R.2782: Small Business Taxpayer Bill of Rights Act of 2025

H.R.2724: Protecting Our Supreme Court Justices Act of 2025

Representative David Kustoff Fundraising

Representative David Kustoff recently disclosed $585.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 92nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 58.0% came from individual donors.

Kustoff disclosed $191.5K of spending. This was the 210th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kustoff disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 102nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

