Net Worth Update: Representative Daniel Meuser Made an Estimated $384.4K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Daniel Meuser made $384.4K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Daniel Meuser Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Daniel Meuser is worth $84.4M, as of July 4th, 2025. This is the 13th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Meuser has approximately $5.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Daniel Meuser Stock Trading

Representative Daniel Meuser Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.7M of trades from Representative Daniel Meuser, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 31st, 2023 sale of up to $500K of $NVDA. The stock has risen 321.16% since then.

A March 26th, 2020 purchase of up to $50K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 219.54% since then.

A March 26th, 2020 purchase of up to $50K of $V. The stock has risen 112.49% since then.

A March 26th, 2020 purchase of up to $50K of $DIS. The stock has risen 17.69% since then.

A March 26th, 2020 purchase of up to $15K of $GOOGL. The stock has risen 208.76% since then.

Representative Daniel Meuser Bill Proposals

Representative Daniel Meuser Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Daniel Meuser:

H.R.3645: ACCESS Act of 2025

H.R.2513: CFPB–IG Reform Act of 2025

H.R.2066: Investing in All of America Act of 2025

H.R.1804: 7(a) Loan Agent Oversight Act

H.R.1533: PIIA Reform Act

H.R.1264: USA Batteries Act

Representative Daniel Meuser Fundraising

Representative Daniel Meuser Fundraising

Representative Daniel Meuser recently disclosed $322.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This was the 206th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 39.0% came from individual donors.

Meuser disclosed $181.4K of spending. This was the 225th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Meuser disclosed $206.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 564th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Daniel Meuser's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

