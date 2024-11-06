Net One Systems Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (JP:7518) has released an update.

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. reported robust financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, with an 8.1% increase in net sales and a remarkable 52.1% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the same period last year. The company’s operating and ordinary profits also saw significant growth, reflecting strong operational efficiency. These results highlight Net One Systems’ strong market position and effective business strategies.

