NET Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $128.92, changing hands as high as $132.45 per share. CloudFlare Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NET's low point in its 52 week range is $63.25 per share, with $221.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.85.

