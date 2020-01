(RTTNews) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) said that it agreed to sell South Korea payment processor KSNET Inc. to Stonebridge Capital and Payletter for about $237 million. The transaction is expected to close in March 2020.

FT Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Net1 and Yulchon LLC served as legal counsel.

