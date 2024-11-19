News & Insights

Stocks

Nestlé’s Strategic Plan for Growth and Transformation

November 19, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nestlé SA (NSRGF) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Nestlé unveils an ambitious plan at its Capital Markets Day to drive growth by investing in advertising and marketing and achieving cost savings. The company will transform its waters and premium beverages segment into a standalone business, aiming for organic growth of over 4% and an operating profit margin above 17% in the medium term. Nestlé’s strategic moves are designed to enhance operational efficiency and market share, promising sustainable and profitable growth.

For further insights into NSRGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NSRGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.