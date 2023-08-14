Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar Recalled

(RTTNews) - Arlington, Virginia-based Nestlé USA announced the recall of a limited quantity of Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

The recalled product dubbed the 'break and bake' bar was produced on April 24 and 25, weighing 16.5 oz. This callback is isolated to only two batches of Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, distributed to retailers in the U.S.

The recall excludes any other products from Nestle including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in 'break and bake' bars, rolls, or tubs, or edible cookie dough.

So far, the firm has not received any reports of illnesses or injuries.

The company has urged consumers who have purchased the affected product with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K to not consume them and instead return them to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. Nestlé said it will cooperate with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration or FDA on this voluntary recall.

In recent recalls, New York-based Real Kosher Ice Cream last week has recalled soft serve on-the-go ice cream and sorbet cups citing the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

Trader Joe's, a California-based chain of grocery stores, last month recalled certain of its fully cooked falafel as well as broccoli cheddar soup citing the possible presence of rocks and insects, respectively.

