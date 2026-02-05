Markets

Neste Turns To Profit In Q4

February 05, 2026 — 03:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Neste (NEF.F, NESTE.HE) reported that its fourth quarter net profit was 114 million euros compared to a loss of 135 million euros, prior year. Profit per share was 0.15 euros compared to a loss of 0.18 euros. Comparable EBITDA increased to 601 million euros from 168 million euros. Fourth quarter revenue was 4.95 billion euros compared to 5.57 billion euros, prior year.

Full year 2025 comparable EBITDA incerased to 1.68 billion euros from 1.25 billion euros, last year. Revenue was 19.02 billion euros compared to 20.63 billion euros.

Neste shares are currently trading at 20.29 euros, down 5.67%.

