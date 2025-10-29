Markets

Neste Q3 Net Profit Rises

October 29, 2025 — 04:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Neste (NEF.F, NESTE.HE) reported third quarter net profit of 106 million euros compared to 23 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share were 0.14 euros compared to 0.03 euros. Comparable net profit increased to 179 million euros from 16 million euros. Comparable earnings per share was 0.23 euros compared to 0.02 euros.

Group EBITDA was 447 million euros compared to 301 million euros, previous year. Comparable EBITDA increased to 531 million euros from 293 million euros.

Third quarter revenue totaled 4.53 billion euros compared to 5.62 billion euros, last year.

