NESR's Cementing Contracts Highlight Core Market Strength

National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s NESR $300 million cementing contract awards, announced in March, offer a clearer view into how the company is strengthening its position in a key service line. The multi-year deals, spanning Kuwait and North Africa, were secured amid steady upstream activity across the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region. While not recent news anymore, the development remains relevant as it highlights how cementing continues to be a foundational service tied closely to drilling and production expansion. The contracts also reflect sustained customer demand in core markets where national oil companies are maintaining or increasing investment levels.



The awards point to a deliberate strategy centered on building scale in high-volume service segments. NESR has been focusing on reinforcing its presence in core countries and then extending those capabilities into nearby markets. This approach allows the company to leverage existing infrastructure, workforce and operational expertise rather than building from scratch. In cementing, scale provides advantages such as faster mobilization, improved efficiency and the ability to integrate newer technologies into operations. The recent contracts demonstrate how this model can translate into repeatable wins across different geographies.



Another notable aspect is the role of prior investments in enabling these contract wins. The company had positioned resources in advance, which likely helped it to respond quickly to tender opportunities and execute at scale. This readiness appears to have supported expansion beyond traditional Gulf markets into North Africa, where activity levels have been improving. While the announcement itself is no longer new, it continues to illustrate how operational preparedness and regional presence can drive contract momentum in a competitive oilfield services environment, particularly in essential segments like cementing.



NESR’s cementing contract wins are part of a broader industry trend where oilfield service providers are securing multi-year awards across different regions and select offshore markets.

Contract Momentum in Global Markets

Halliburton HAL recently secured a multibillion-dollar contract from YPF Sociedad Anónima to deliver unconventional completions services in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale. Halliburton will deploy advanced ZEUS electric fracturing and OCTIV Auto Frac systems, integrating automation and digital workflows to enhance efficiency and lower emissions. This long-term partnership strengthens Halliburton’s global footprint and positions it at the center of a major international shale development effort.



Meanwhile, Baker Hughes BKR signed a 60-month service agreement with Petrobras to support critical turbomachinery across offshore assets and a major refinery in Brazil. Baker Hughes will provide maintenance, repairs and advisory services for up to 64 gas turbines, reinforcing operational reliability. Delivered through its Petrópolis service center, Baker Hughes is also expanding local capabilities, highlighting its commitment to lifecycle services and strengthening Brazil’s energy supply chain.

The Zacks Rundown on NESR

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. have surged almost 300% over the past year, breezing past the industry’s growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NESR currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.25 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by eight brokerage firms.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The chart below shows NESR’s earnings over the past four quarters.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.