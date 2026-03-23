NESR vs. FET: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment stocks have likely encountered both National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) and Forum Energy Technologies (FET). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, National Energy Services Reunited is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Forum Energy Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that NESR likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than FET has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

NESR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.00, while FET has a forward P/E of 41.70. We also note that NESR has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FET currently has a PEG ratio of 5.21.

Another notable valuation metric for NESR is its P/B ratio of 2.15. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FET has a P/B of 2.2.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NESR's Value grade of A and FET's Value grade of C.

NESR has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than FET, so it seems like value investors will conclude that NESR is the superior option right now.

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National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.