NervGen Pharma Debuts On Nasdaq

(RTTNews) - NervGen Pharma Corp., (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions, announced that its common shares are now approved for listing on Nasdaq under the symbol "NGEN".

The shares had previously been traded on the U.S. OTC market. The stock also trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada under the ticker NGEN.V.

The company's lead investigational drug is NVG-291 in Phase 2 development for the treatment of spinal cord injury (SCI). NVG-291 was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA in October 2023 and Orphan Drug designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of SCI in February 2021.

NervGen's listing on the Nasdaq follows the Company's announcement of expanded Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study data on November 24, 2025, in which NVG-291 demonstrated unprecedented durable improvement in function, independence, and quality of life in individuals with chronic SCI between 1 to 10 years post-injury.

In September 2025, NervGen completed an FDA Type C meeting. With plans to advance NVG-291 toward potential approval as the first pharmacologic therapy for SCI.

The company plans to hold a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) End-of-Phase 2 meeting in early 2026 to align on the development and registration pathway for NVG-291.

Currently, enrollment of individuals with subacute SCI in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study of NVG-291 is ongoing, alongside preparation for a Phase 3 clinical trial in chronic SCI.

NGENF.OB closed Wednesday's trade at $5.84, up 5.23%.

