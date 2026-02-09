Markets

NervGen Pharma Appoints Adam Rogers As CEO

February 09, 2026 — 08:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (NGEN), Monday announced the appointment of Adam Rogers as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately.

In July 2025, Rogers was appointed as Chairman and Interim CEO of the company as part of a leadership transition supporting NervGen's next stage of growth.

"My role as CEO represents a mission-driven commitment to execution and to the individuals, families, and communities who are counting on us to achieve meaningful progress," said Rogers.

In the pre-market hours, NervGen's stock is trading at $3.82, down 1.55 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NGENF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.