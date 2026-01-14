Nerdy (NRDY) Price Target Increased by 12.18% to 2.23

The average one-year price target for Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) has been revised to $2.23 / share. This is an increase of 12.18% from the prior estimate of $1.99 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.63% from the latest reported closing price of $1.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nerdy. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRDY is 0.01%, an increase of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.38% to 31,610K shares. The put/call ratio of NRDY is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Technology Crossover Management VIII holds 3,950K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,636K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRDY by 88.40% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 3,260K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,772K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,563K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,930K shares , representing a decrease of 23.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRDY by 6.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.