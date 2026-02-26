Nerdy Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$9.24 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$9.24 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$10.15 million, or -$0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $49.11 million from $47.99 million last year.

Nerdy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$9.24 Mln. vs. -$10.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.08 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Revenue: $49.11 Mln vs. $47.99 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 46 M To $ 48 M

