NerdWallet (NRDS) Price Target Increased by 11.49% to 16.49

The average one-year price target for NerdWallet (NasdaqGM:NRDS) has been revised to $16.49 / share. This is an increase of 11.49% from the prior estimate of $14.79 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.95% from the latest reported closing price of $13.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in NerdWallet. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRDS is 0.06%, an increase of 12.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 30,870K shares. The put/call ratio of NRDS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Topline Capital Management holds 5,251K shares representing 12.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,332K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,134K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing an increase of 20.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 1,083K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 18.43% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,041K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares , representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRDS by 32.77% over the last quarter.

