NERA Incurs a Loss in Q4 Due to Escalating Costs, Stock Down 5%

Shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership NEN have declined 4.6% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 0.6% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 4.6% compared with the S&P 500’s 2.9% decrease.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, NERA incurred a net loss of $11.89 per share against earnings of $36.11 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported revenues of $23.6 million, compared with $20.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Expenses rose sharply to $20.3 million from $13.8 million a year earlier, resulting in income before other income of $3.3 million, down from $6.6 million in the year-ago period.

After accounting for other expenses of $4.7 million, the company incurred a net loss of $1.4 million for the quarter against a net income of $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Quote

2025 Update

For the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, New England Realty Associates reported total revenue of approximately $89.2 million, up 10.8% from about $80.5 million in 2024. Rental income, the company’s primary revenue driver, rose 10.8% year over year to roughly $88.4 million. However, profitability weakened significantly.

Net income declined 61.5% to about $6 million from $15.7 million in the prior year, reflecting higher costs and financing expenses. Income before other income (expense) fell 15.9% year over year, as operating expenses surged 23%, outpacing revenue growth.

Operating Performance and Key Metrics

The company’s operating profile showed mixed trends. Rental income growth was partly supported by acquisitions, particularly the Hill Estates property, though, excluding certain acquisitions, revenue growth was more modest at 3.1%.

Expense pressures were pronounced across categories. Depreciation and amortization jumped 37% in 2025, operating expenses rose 23.8%, and repairs and maintenance increased 13.7%. Taxes and insurance costs also climbed 16.6%, reflecting inflationary pressures and higher property valuations.

Interest expense increased 20.2% to $18.6 million, driven by additional borrowings, while interest income declined sharply due to reduced Treasury bill holdings following property acquisitions. These factors collectively contributed to the steep decline in net income.

Operationally, occupancy weakened. Residential vacancy rose to 4.4% as of Feb. 1, 2026, compared with 2.3% a year earlier, with elevated vacancies largely tied to lease-up activity and renovations at newly acquired properties.

Management Commentary and Market Conditions

Management highlighted a shifting rental environment, noting expectations of slowing rent growth heading into 2026. While renewal rents increased 5.3% during 2025, new lease rates declined slightly, indicating softer demand dynamics for incremental tenants.

The company also pointed to rising operating costs, including utilities, snow removal, and property taxes, as key headwinds. These cost pressures, combined with competitive leasing conditions in the Boston metropolitan area, are expected to continue influencing results.

Factors Influencing Results

A major driver of the year’s financial performance was portfolio expansion. The acquisition of the Hill Estates mixed-use property significantly boosted revenue but also contributed to higher expenses, including depreciation, operating costs, and interest expense.

Additionally, capital improvements totaling approximately $30.7 million and increased leasing-related costs, such as commissions and tenant improvements, added to expense growth. Inflationary trends further impacted operating and maintenance costs, while higher borrowing levels increased financing burdens.

Capital Allocation and Financial Position

The company continued to balance capital deployment between acquisitions, property improvements, and shareholder returns. It maintained a $25 million revolving line of credit and remained in compliance with financial covenants, providing liquidity for future investments.

Distributions remained a priority, with total payouts rising to $16.8 million in 2025 from $11.2 million in 2024. The partnership also continued its share repurchase activity under a renewed plan authorized in March 2026.

Other Developments

During 2025, New England Realty Associates completed a major acquisition of a 396-unit mixed-use property in Belmont, Massachusetts for $172 million, along with two additional commercial properties for $3 million. These transactions were financed through a combination of Treasury bill sales, borrowings under the master credit facility, and an interim mortgage loan.

The company also invested heavily in property improvements and development projects, including the Mill Street Development initiative, underscoring its strategy of enhancing asset value and expanding its portfolio in core markets.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.