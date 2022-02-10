Neptune Technologies & Bioresources, Inc. Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Neptune Technologies & Bioresources, Inc. (NEPT) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -C$18.6 million, or -C$0.11 per share. This compares with -C$74.8 million, or -C$0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 454.2% to C$18.4 million from C$3.32 million last year.

Neptune Technologies & Bioresources, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -C$18.6 Mln. vs. -C$74.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -C$0.11 vs. -C$0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$18.4 Mln vs. C$3.32 Mln last year.

