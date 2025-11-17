Nephros (NEPH) Price Target Increased by 27.27% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Nephros (NasdaqCM:NEPH) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 27.27% from the prior estimate of $5.61 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.27% from the latest reported closing price of $4.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nephros. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEPH is 0.09%, an increase of 44.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.19% to 5,100K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wexford Capital holds 3,617K shares representing 34.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEPH by 40.26% over the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 596K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares , representing an increase of 19.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEPH by 44.90% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 192K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 62.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEPH by 466.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 132K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 127K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEPH by 7.43% over the last quarter.

