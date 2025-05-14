NEONODE Earnings Results: $NEON Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEONODE ($NEON) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, missing estimates of -$0.08 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $510,000, missing estimates of $667,080 by $-157,080.
NEONODE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of NEONODE stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC removed 76,438 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $629,084
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 48,262 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $392,852
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 22,604 shares (+33.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,030
- CENTIVA CAPITAL, LP removed 22,130 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,129
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 21,074 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,439
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 19,962 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,287
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 13,256 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,903
