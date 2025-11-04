NeOnc Technologies Names Amir Heshmatpour CEO

(RTTNews) - NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NTHI), a multi-Phase 2 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced the appointment of Amir Heshmatpour as Chief Executive Officer.

Heshmatpour has been serving as President since April. He will continue to serve as Executive Chairman. Heshmatpour brings over 25 years of senior executive and board-level experience

The company's founder Thomas Chen will transition from the CEO role and will focus exclusively on his positions as Chief Medical Officer, Chief Scientific Officer, and member of the Board.

Previously, Heshmatpour had served as Chairman and CEO of Metrophone Telecommunications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.