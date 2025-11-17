NeoGenomics (NEO) Price Target Increased by 21.45% to 12.44

The average one-year price target for NeoGenomics (NasdaqCM:NEO) has been revised to $12.44 / share. This is an increase of 21.45% from the prior estimate of $10.25 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.35% from the latest reported closing price of $10.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeoGenomics. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEO is 0.10%, an increase of 10.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 167,330K shares. The put/call ratio of NEO is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Light Asset Management holds 9,927K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,846K shares , representing an increase of 31.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 8,221K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,431K shares , representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 3.51% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,674K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,931K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 26.10% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,975K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,317K shares , representing an increase of 44.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 68.14% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,447K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares , representing an increase of 51.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 83.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.