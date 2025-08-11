Markets
Neogen Partners With Biomatter To Develop Advanced Enzyme-Based Food Safety Solutions

August 11, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Neogen Corporation (NEOG) has entered into a partnership with enzyme design company Biomatter to develop innovative enzyme-based products for food safety applications.

The collaboration combines Biomatter's AI- and physics-based Intelligent Architecture platform with Neogen's expertise in analytical development and technology to create enzymes with unique capabilities, broadening their potential uses in food safety.

Neogen's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Jason Lilly, stated that the partnership strengthens food security by merging Neogen's expertise in food testing and risk mitigation with Biomatter's enzyme engineering, enabling improved detection, efficiency, and quality in the global food supply.

Biomatter CEO Laurynas Karpus said the collaboration aims to set new industry standards in food and animal safety, making processes more efficient, cost-effective, and beneficial for end users.

