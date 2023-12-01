Neogen (NEOG) Unveils New Assay for Walnut Allergens Detection

Neogen Corporation NEOG recently introduced an advanced Veratox VIP assay for detecting walnuts. It is the third assay in Neogen's Veratox VIP line of enhanced quantitative ELISA products.

The recent launch will bolster Neogen’s Food Safety business.

More on the News

The new Veratox VIP for Walnut allergy test displays robust performance across sample types while keeping the Veratox product line's simple testing approach.

This novel quantitative test has good specificity down to 0.15 ppm walnut protein, which is one of the lowest detection limits for an ELISA kit. It can test samples from a wide range of product kinds and processing settings, including heat-processed and complex samples. Veratox VIP for Walnut has a best-in-class time-to-result of 30 minutes and ready-to-use reagents.

Benefits of New Launch

Per management, as tree nuts continue to be one of the most frequent allergens, Neogen must provide solutions that make it easier for producers to detect potential contamination and reinforce their allergen control measures. Given the highly sensitive nature of the new Veratox VIP for Walnut test, producers can be confident in Neogen's strong commitment to food safety and quality.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Coherent Market Insight, the global food allergen testing market size was valued at $774.2 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030. The global food allergen testing market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to rising consumer awareness. Consumers are demanding fresh and healthier foods for which manufacturers are adopting stringent food safety standards.

Progress Within Food Safety Arm

The Neogen Food Safety segment is primarily engaged in the development, production and marketing of diagnostic test kits, culture media and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Regarding the latest development, revenues in the Food Safety segment in the fiscal first quarter increased 157.2% compared to the prior year, including core growth of 4.5%. Core growth within this segment was led by the Bacterial & General Sanitation product category, which benefited from new microbiological testing business in the United States and the U.K. and solid growth in the Natural Toxins and Allergens product category.

Price Performance

In the past year, NEOG’s shares have increased 3.3% against the industry’s fall of 6.3%.

