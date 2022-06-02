NEOGEN (NEOG) Launches Insecticide for Poultry Producers

NEOGEN Corporation NEOG announced the launch of Prozap Gamma-Defense Insect Control Solution for poultry producers. The new insect control solution for poultry producers is the latest addition to the company’s Prozap product line.

The recent launch is likely to boost NEOGEN’s complete insecticide product portfolio for farm, home and ranch settings.

More on Prozap Gamma-Defense

Prozap Gamma-Defense is a micro-encapsulated, slow-release insecticide for use in and around poultry, and other livestock housing, buildings and structures. The solution will control litter beetles, flies, fleas, ticks, and other listed pests.

The highly concentrated insect control solution is formulated with gamma-cyhalothrin — the newest and most-potent pyrethroid available.

Implications of the New Insect Control Solution

Per NEOGEN’s management, the new insect control solution is proven helpful against adult and immature darkling, hide, and carrion beetles, and common pests that can have a considerable impact on poultry production. Prozap Gamma-Defense solution offers strong protection against pests, while delivering a versatile label for application and controlling problematic insects on the farm.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Moreover, the versatile formula can be applied within poultry housing structures at clean out or in between flocks. It can be used as a barrier treatment outside the structure. Prozap Gamma-Defense solution can also be used on the entire footing, cracks and crevices, or banded applications.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in Mordor Intelligence, the insecticides market is expected to see a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2027. Factors such as growing demand for professional pest management products, increasing research and development activities by insecticide manufacturers, and a rising need for increased agricultural productivity due to high food demand are likely to fuel market growth.

Given the market prospects, NEOGEN’s latest addition to the insecticide product portfolio comes at an opportune time.

Other Notable Developments

In April 2022, NEOGEN launched the Prozap Protectus Pour-On Insecticide — IGR, the latest addition to its trusted Prozap insect control line. The new insect control product is a ready-to-use triple-active formula that kills chewing and sucking lice, horn flies, stable flies, and horse and deer flies. It is intended for use on beef cattle and calves.

In March 2022, NEOGEN expanded its biosecurity portfolio with the addition of the Synergize RTU — a ready-to-use formulation of the Synergize disinfectant. The new disinfectant and deodorizer eliminate the need to mix, saving users’ time and expenditure on personal protective equipment items required to handle the concentrate. The Synergize RTU is effective against Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria, fungi, and viruses, including those causing avian influenza and COVID-19.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 41.7% in a year compared with the industry's fall of 24%.

