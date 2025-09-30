Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF) Price Target Increased by 11.95% to 17.59

The average one-year price target for Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK:NOPMF) has been revised to $17.59 / share. This is an increase of 11.95% from the prior estimate of $15.71 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.78 to a high of $22.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 238.30% from the latest reported closing price of $5.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neo Performance Materials. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOPMF is 0.02%, an increase of 50.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 64.45% to 594K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 157K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 89K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing an increase of 49.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOPMF by 135.29% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 60K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCRX - Franklin Natural Resources Fund Class C holds 45K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 42K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

