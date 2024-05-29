News & Insights

Neo-Concept International Acquires Affiliate’s Assets

May 29, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) has released an update.

Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands-based company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, has agreed to purchase specific assets from its Hong Kong-incorporated affiliate, Neo-Concept (Holdings) Company Limited. This asset acquisition is set to be completed on a date falling ten business days after all conditions are met. The agreement outlines the terms, including the assets to be sold, excluded liabilities, and the handling of employee transitions.

