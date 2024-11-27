NEO Battery Materials Unveils Silicon Anode Plans

NEO Battery Materials Ltd (TSE:NBM) has released an update.
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is set to host a corporate webinar to discuss advancements in silicon anode technology and their plans for commercialization in the EV and battery markets. The company is also granting stock options to directors and officers as part of their growth strategy. NEO aims to become a leading producer of silicon anode materials with its innovative and cost-effective manufacturing process.
