Nemetschek To Buy Firmus AI To Boost Intelligence For Drawing Reviews

September 04, 2025 — 09:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nemetschek SE (NEM0.F), a German provider of software solutions for the construction and media industries, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Firmus AI through its subsidiary Bluebeam, Inc.

Integrating Firmus AI drawing-first platform into Bluebeam's PDF workflows will enable early error detection and keep construction projects on track.

Yves Padrines, CEO of Nemetschek, said: "Bluebeam is already the industry standard for construction collaboration in North America and is rapidly expanding its reach in EMEA and APAC. By combining the unique strengths of Bluebeam and Firmus AI, we will significantly accelerate our AI roadmap."

On a stand-alone basis, Firmus is expected to post annual recurring revenue in the mid-single-digit million euros range by 2026.

Firmus is an American company with a focus on preconstruction design review and risk analysis, leveraging artificial intelligence to analyze 2D PDF drawings for design-related risk.

