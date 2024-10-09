NEM vs. AGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Mining - Gold sector might want to consider either Newmont Corporation (NEM) or Alamos Gold (AGI). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Newmont Corporation has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Alamos Gold has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that NEM's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NEM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.02, while AGI has a forward P/E of 25.89. We also note that NEM has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AGI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88.

Another notable valuation metric for NEM is its P/B ratio of 2.05. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, AGI has a P/B of 2.67.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NEM's Value grade of B and AGI's Value grade of C.

NEM is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that NEM is likely the superior value option right now.

