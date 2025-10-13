NEM vs. AEM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Mining - Gold stocks have likely encountered both Newmont Corporation (NEM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Both Newmont Corporation and Agnico Eagle Mines have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

NEM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.49, while AEM has a forward P/E of 22.95. We also note that NEM has a PEG ratio of 0.94. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AEM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09.

Another notable valuation metric for NEM is its P/B ratio of 2.9. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, AEM has a P/B of 3.67.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NEM's Value grade of B and AEM's Value grade of C.

Both NEM and AEM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that NEM is the superior value option right now.

