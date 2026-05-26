NEM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/27/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NEM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NEM's low point in its 52 week range is $51.80 per share, with $134.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.59.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NEM makes up 16.02% of the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: RING) which is trading up by about 3.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding NEM).
In Tuesday trading, Newmont Corp shares are currently up about 2.8% on the day.
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Further NEM Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.