NEM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/27/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/27/26, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.26, payable on 6/22/26. As a percentage of NEM's recent stock price of $110.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NEM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEM's low point in its 52 week range is $51.80 per share, with $134.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.59.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NEM makes up 16.02% of the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: RING) which is trading up by about 3.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding NEM).

In Tuesday trading, Newmont Corp shares are currently up about 2.8% on the day.

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Further NEM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.