Nelnet, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $57.77 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $63.15 million, or $1.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nelnet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.34 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $225.38 million from $221.24 million last year.

Nelnet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $57.77 Mln. vs. $63.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.60 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue: $225.38 Mln vs. $221.24 Mln last year.

