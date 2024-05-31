News & Insights

Nel ASA Advances Cavendish Hydrogen Spin-off

NEL ASA (NLLSF) has released an update.

Nel ASA has announced the application for listing its Fueling division, Cavendish Hydrogen ASA, on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with plans to complete the spin-off and listing by the end of Q2 2024. Investor meetings are scheduled for early June, with registration available through the appointed Managers. The spin-off is subject to conditions like approval from the Oslo Stock Exchange and the distribution of shares to Nel’s shareholders.

