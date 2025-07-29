BioTech
Nektar's Rezpegaldesleukin Wins Fast Track Designation From FDA

July 29, 2025 — 09:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), Tuesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation for rezpegaldesleukin for the treatment of severe-to-very severe alopecia areata, a chronic, systemic, immune-mediated inflammatory disease.

Notably, findings from several clinical trials have demonstrated that rezpegaldesleukin safely and dose-dependently increased regulatory T cells.

The company is on track to announce topline data in December from its ongoing REZOLVE-AA Phase 2b study, involving patients with severe-to-very severe alopecia areata.

Moreover, the biotechnology company expects to collaborate with the FDA on a potential registrational program following the completion of Phase 2.

Currently, NKTR is trading at $23.55, down 0.42 percent on the Nasdaq.

