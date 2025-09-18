Nektar's REZOLVE-AD Phase 2b Study Meets Primary Endpoint In Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Thursday said the REZOLVE-AD Phase 2b study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis met its primary goal.

The REZOLVE-AD study randomized patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis to receive either rezpegaldesleukin or a placebo. Rezpegaldesleukin demonstrated a statistically significant improvement over placebo on the primary endpoint, the mean change in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) at week 16.

Nektar stock is more than 4% up this morning at $53.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.