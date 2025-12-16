Nektar To Unveil Phase 2b Alopecia Trial Data Today

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is scheduled to present topline results from its Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial of Rezpegaldesleukin in patients with severe-to-very-severe alopecia areata today.

Alopecia areata (AA) is a chronic autoimmune condition that leads to patchy or complete hair loss, often causing significant psychological distress and reduced quality of life. Current treatment options remain limited, underscoring the need for therapies that can deliver durable remission.

Rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, NKTR-358) is a novel, selective IL-2 conjugate designed to expand FOXP3-positive regulatory T cells (Tregs), restoring immune tolerance in autoimmune disease. Apart from alopecia areata this therapy is being evaluated across multiple indications, including atopic dermatitis, and type 1 diabetes.

In July 2025, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for Rezpegaldesleukin in severe-to-very-severe AA, highlighting its potential to address a high unmet medical need.

The REZOLVE-AA study represents the first randomized Phase 2b trial of Rezpegaldesleukin in alopecia areata. The results to be announced today will cover the topline findings from the study's 36-week induction treatment period.

NKTR has traded in the range of $6.45 to $66.92 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $53.30, up 2.56%, and rose in the overnight trading to $58, up 8.82%.

