Nektar Therapeutics' Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD Study Meets Primary Goal

June 24, 2025 — 08:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Tuesday reported positive data from Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD study of rezpegaldesleukin in patients with atopic dermatitis. The study met its primary goal.

The study achieved statistical significance on primary endpoint of mean improvement in Eczema Area and Severity Score (EASI) from baseline versus placebo at week 16.

The company expects to report data from the continued treatment of patients with atopic dermatitis in long-term maintenance part of REZOLVE-AD study in the first quarter of 2026.

Data from Phase 2b study of rezpegaldesleukin in alopecia areata is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

