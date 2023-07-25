News & Insights

Stocks
VRCA

Needham Upgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

July 25, 2023 — 07:15 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, Needham upgraded their outlook for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 139.53% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 139.53% from its latest reported closing price of 5.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is 5MM, a decrease of 43.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verrica Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 24.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRCA is 0.04%, an increase of 44.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.42% to 13,268K shares. VRCA / Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of VRCA is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VRCA / Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,039K shares representing 12.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,650K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,452K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRCA by 133.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 815K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 267K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing an increase of 33.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRCA by 237.67% over the last quarter.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica's late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum contagiosum (molluscum), common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology conditions.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRCA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.