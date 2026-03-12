Needham Upgrades UiPath (PATH)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, Needham upgraded their outlook for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.08% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for UiPath is $16.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.02 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 45.08% from its latest reported closing price of $11.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UiPath is 1,952MM, an increase of 21.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30, a decrease of 26.23% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in UiPath. This is an decrease of 94 owner(s) or 12.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATH is 0.30%, an increase of 14.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 331,007K shares. The put/call ratio of PATH is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polygon Management holds 17,450K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,950K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 98.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,876K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,307K shares , representing a decrease of 16.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 8,667K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,862K shares , representing a decrease of 25.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,500K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,972K shares , representing an increase of 20.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 48.83% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,399K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465K shares , representing an increase of 66.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATH by 145.69% over the last quarter.

