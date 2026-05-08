Needham Upgrades Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2026, Needham upgraded their outlook for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.24% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Turning Point Brands is $133.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.24% from its latest reported closing price of $93.46 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Turning Point Brands is 450MM, a decrease of 6.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turning Point Brands. This is an decrease of 156 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPB is 0.35%, an increase of 14.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.32% to 19,682K shares. The put/call ratio of TPB is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,232K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares , representing an increase of 31.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 11.69% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 870K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 22.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 67.45% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 816K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 542K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 40.32% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 531K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 974K shares , representing a decrease of 83.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 35.90% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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