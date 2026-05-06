Needham Upgrades IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2026, Needham upgraded their outlook for IPG Photonics (NasdaqGS:IPGP) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.66% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for IPG Photonics is $147.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $93.42 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.66% from its latest reported closing price of $102.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IPG Photonics is 1,637MM, an increase of 57.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in IPG Photonics. This is an decrease of 222 owner(s) or 41.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPGP is 0.09%, an increase of 16.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.45% to 29,225K shares. The put/call ratio of IPGP is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,487K shares representing 10.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,475K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,769K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 12.66% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,364K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 25.45% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,350K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing a decrease of 27.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 38.14% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 710K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.