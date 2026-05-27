Needham Upgrades ICU Medical (ICUI)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Needham upgraded their outlook for ICU Medical (NasdaqGS:ICUI) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.04% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for ICU Medical is $176.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.04% from its latest reported closing price of $134.97 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for ICU Medical is 2,590MM, an increase of 20.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICU Medical. This is an decrease of 231 owner(s) or 44.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICUI is 0.06%, an increase of 64.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.59% to 28,042K shares. The put/call ratio of ICUI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,676K shares representing 10.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 61.05% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,438K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,221K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 13.00% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,112K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 701K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 14.09% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.