Needham Upgrades Ichor Holdings (ICHR)

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, Needham upgraded their outlook for Ichor Holdings (NasdaqGS:ICHR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.37% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ichor Holdings is $24.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.37% from its latest reported closing price of $29.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ichor Holdings is 1,004MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ichor Holdings. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICHR is 0.07%, an increase of 22.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 45,027K shares. The put/call ratio of ICHR is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,167K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 41.05% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,032K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,092K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,707K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares , representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 19.83% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,698K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing an increase of 83.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 185.97% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,285K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing an increase of 51.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHR by 45.84% over the last quarter.

