Needham Upgrades Core Scientific (CORZ)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, Needham upgraded their outlook for Core Scientific (NasdaqGS:CORZ) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.15% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Core Scientific is $26.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 76.15% from its latest reported closing price of $15.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Core Scientific is 474MM, an increase of 48.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Scientific. This is an decrease of 150 owner(s) or 24.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORZ is 0.89%, an increase of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 357,626K shares. The put/call ratio of CORZ is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Situational Awareness holds 28,756K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,181K shares , representing an increase of 29.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 25,615K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,250K shares , representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 19.42% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 19,817K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,585K shares , representing an increase of 66.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 152.84% over the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 17,011K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,364K shares , representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 15.34% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 13,039K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,700K shares , representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORZ by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.