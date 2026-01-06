Needham Upgrades Cohu (COHU)

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, Needham upgraded their outlook for Cohu (NasdaqGS:COHU) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.85% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cohu is $29.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.85% from its latest reported closing price of $25.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cohu is 819MM, an increase of 92.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cohu. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COHU is 0.12%, an increase of 3.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.09% to 60,320K shares. The put/call ratio of COHU is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 3,035K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 49.38% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,934K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,153K shares , representing a decrease of 41.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 48.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,780K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 25.18% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,026K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 5.73% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,910K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COHU by 7.48% over the last quarter.

